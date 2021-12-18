‘Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021’ Amended For Allowing Inter-State Cattle Transportation; Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to allow smooth transportation of cattle from one district to another, the Assam Government on Friday has decided to amend a section of the ‘Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021’, a process which was earlier barred, informed the state Cabinet Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal.

However, it will not be allowed in districts having an international border, added the cabinet minister.

This decision was undertaken during a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Its worthy to note that the Cabinet decided to emphasize on the same, following reports which mentioned that people are facing difficulty in transporting cattle from one district to another, Singhal told reporters after the meeting.

Approved by the state Cabinet, this Bill seeks to control the slaughter of cows and illegal transportation of cattle.

It bars the sale and purchase of beef or its products in areas inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non beef-eating communities or “within a radius of 5 km” of any temple or Vaishnavite monasteries.