Assam: New KDLF Chief Killed By Police In Encounter

NET Web Desk

The Karbi Anglong Police on in an encounter claimed that it killed the chief of a newly formed militant outfit in an encounter.

As per Karbi Anglong district police, Jackson Ronghang, 26, Chairman of the newly floated militant group Karbi Democratic Liberation Front (KDLF) was killed in a gun fight with police at Bibia Kro village under Rongmongwe police station in the hill district.

“The mastermind of the kidnapping was Jackson Ronghang, who had several cases of extortion and arms act registered against him at different police stations.

On Friday, information was received that Jackson Ronghang had come to his house and, as such, an operation was carried out at Bibia Kro village under Rongmongwe police station and an encounter took place between the police party and Jackson Ronghang, where Jackson Ronghang got bullet injuries. Later, he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

Following the encounter, the police team had recovered one pistol and ammunition.