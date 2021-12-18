Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture On ‘International Migrants Day’, Generates Awareness On Obstacles Faced

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to mitigate the depth & severity of poverty among migrants, and determining the strategies and policies to harness the potential of migration while ensuring the fundamental human rights of migrants are protected, the Lunglei Battalion of Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles today conducted a lecture at Lungpuk Village.

Marking the occasion of ‘International Migrants Day’, this lecture was attended by a total of 25 youth.

The lecture aimed to generate awareness about the Migration processes – shaping the opportunities, attitudes, and behavior of individuals and families, effects of which affect the development of locals areas and nations.

Furthermore, this concerned effort was greatly appreciated by the locals of Lungpuk Village, who expressed their immense gratitude for the Assam Rifles personnel.

Observed on December 18 every year, the ‘International Migrants Day’ aims to highlight the contributions made by international migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the challenges they face.