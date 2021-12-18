Assam: Young Elephant Calf Dies After Being Hit By Train In Jorhat

NET Web Desk

In a tragic accident, an elephant calf was killed after being hit by a train at Bhelagura under Mariani range in Jorhat. The male calf which was around six to seven months old was mowed by a running train while it tried to cross the rail tracks.

According to reports from the forest division, it died on the spot. The statement from the forest department further added that that the incident occurred around 3 kilometers from Gibbon wildlife sanctuary.

As per the investigation, the accident in which the calf died on spot was New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani express.

It may be mentioned that, each year such fatalities where wildlife are killed by trains has increased multiple times.