Development Must Be Prime Objective, Not Politics: CM Pema Khandu

In a bid to usher development in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the people to stop playing endless politics and instead concentrate on the development of the state.

Taking to the medi, Khandu said, “I have seen that people, especially of the Abotani belt, take politics very seriously and view life and development only from a political angle. Taking politics very seriously in every sphere of life hampers the developmental process.”

CM Khandu also emphasized that people of the state get a chance to elect a leader of their choice, therefore there is no point playing politics throughout those five years.

He said, “If people want they will bring back my government based on our performance but if they do not want us they will elect someone else. So why keep politics on our mind all the time and instead concentrate on development of the state?”

Khandu further stressed that politics should be based on performance and not on money culture.

He added that a majority of the developed countries of the world began with indigenous communities that in the long rum have diminished owing to rapid globalization.

“We are lucky to still be rooted to our cultural identity. But unless we practice and pass on our heritage to our next generation, our indigenous identities too would wane away slowly.”

Khandu asserted, “India is a secular state…all faiths and religions are equal. Arunachal Pradesh is a unique state in terms of indigenous practices as ours is a 100 percent tribal state. Our cultural uniqueness is our identity. We have witnessed globally the disappearance of indigenous culture therefore it is up to us – the indigenous communities – to think about ourselves.”