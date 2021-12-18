Mizoram Fire Mishap : CM Inspects Site, Directs PWD Officials To Prepare Roadmap For Its Re-Construction

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today visited the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner’s Office that was burnt to ashes in the early hours of Friday.

During his visit to the site, he advised the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to carefully inspect the site and prepare a roadmap for the re-construction of the building.

After his visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office, the Chief Minister also inspected the Secretariat Multi Level Parking which is scheduled to be functional from December 20, 2021. It will be maintained by the State’s GAD.

After consultation and inspection of the Multi Level Parking with the GAD officials, it has been decided that the site will temporarily be utilized for set-up the

Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner and other officials.