Mizoram Registers Significant Dip In ‘African Swine Fever’ Rate

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

African Swine Fever (ASF) – a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, which earlier depicted serious economic losses of Mizoram farmers have commenced to record a significant decline in its figures, along the last 2 weeks.

Only 4 deaths each have been reported on Monday & Thursday, thereby bringing the total fatalities to 29,818.

Its worthy to note that atleast 272 villages and localities within the 11 districts of Mizoram have been affected by ASF, with 10,381 pigs been culled by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department.

Mizoram currently incorporates of 96 villages and localities in Aizawl, which are suspected to be infected of ASF. While, 533 pigs are suspected to have succumbed due to the concerned disease.

The state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department has commenced a hotline where deaths of pigs and wild boars can be reported.

Earlier, the conservative figures registered throughout the northeastern state, has painted a grim picture for the farmers of Mizoram who incurred a financial loss of nearly 117 crores due to ASF.