Nagaland Gets 3 More Districts, Enhanced To 15

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Advisor for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, and Women Resources Development, R. Khing today assured to develop Tseminyu as the model district of Nagaland.

Addressing a press conference today at his official residence, Khing expressed his profound gratitude to Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio and his Cabinet members for deciding to carving-out Tseminyu – a sub division as the 13th district of the state.

The decision has been undertaken during a cabinet meeting held today at CM’s official residence.

Khing further added that he has full confidence in CM Rio, who fulfilled one of the greatest aspiration of the Rengma community.

Khing assured that the Rengmas and the Angamis will continue to live as brotherhood, even after Tseminyu sub division which lied under Kohima district for 73 years turns-Out to be a full-fledged district.

This is the greatest Christmas gift for the Rengma community, Khing expressed.

It may be noted that for the last 73 years since the creation of the Bench Court, Tseminyu in 1948, Tseminyu remained as Sub-Division under Kohima District.

The Rio government finally decided to meet Rengma peoples’ long-held aspiration and demand.

Deputy Home Minister, Y Patton further in an interaction with the media informed that out of the 11 proposal for creation of districts the cabinet today decided to consider only 3 districts.

Responding to a query, asked about why the remaining were not considered, Patton informed about cases, where there is only one tribe, therefore, it stands difficult for dividing the same tribe.

But Tseminyu has a seperate division and Chumukedima – the 15th one, has been created as urban rural district, he informed.

While Nuiland – the 15th district, has been carved-out, since it’s located in the border area.

He also informed that Shamator district was decided in principle but will be approved only after the demarcation of the boundary issue.