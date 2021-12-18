Public-Opening Hearing : NHRC Recommends Rs 20.5 Lakhs Compensation Amount To 4 Northeastern States

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure effective implementation of promotion and protection of human rights across the Northeastern states, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended Rs 20.5 lakh as compensation for violation of human rights that emerged across NE states.

During the two-day sitting camp & public open hearing held on December 16 & 17 in Guwahati, the Commission took-up hearing of cases from 5 NE states – Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim.

The Commission took-up 40 cases in Open Hearing. It includes 23 cases from Assam, Manipur – 13 cases, Arunachal Pradesh – 1 cases, and Nagaland – 3 cases. Sikkim representative was also present at the hearing but there was no case from the concerned northeastern state.

On consideration of reports, and after hearing both the parties, NHRC has closed five cases.

The Commission has recommended a compensation of Rs.3,00,000 (three lakhs) to be paid to the Next of Kin (NoK) in case of death in police custody in district Tinsukia, Assam.

It has also recommended a compensation amount of Rs.3,00,000/- in case of an encounter death in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Commission has recommended an amount of Rs.5,00,000/- in case of death in police custody in Imphal (East) district of Manipur.

While an amount of Rs 4.5 lakhs will be paid for the NoK of the deceased in case of death in custody in Mon district of Nagaland.

“In the case of an employee, who became disabled at his work place here and his service was terminated, the Commission directed that alternative arrangements be made for his reinstatement to the service as per the Disability Act. It also directed for payment of arrears of his wages.” – asserted a statement released by the Commission.

Furthermore, the Commission while dealing with a rape case of a tribal lady by a GRP personnel in Cachar district of Assam, asked the state government to pay Rs five lakh to the victim.

The NHRC Chairperson Justice Mishra during the sitting camp asserted that police personnel carry weapons to protect people and not to become violators of human rights.

“A jail should be like an Ashram, where the prisoners need to be reformed, so that when they come out from the jail, they should be responsible citizen and should not indulge in criminal activities again.” – asserted Justice Mishra.