Self-Reliant Vision Develops Build Self-Reliant State; Says Tripura CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 18, 2021 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today flagged-off the first canned pineapple consignment of 40 metric tonnes to Hamburg in Germany from Kumarghat in the Unakoti district of the state.

Addressing the event, Tripura CM said “A self-reliance mentality has been created in the state during the past three and half years, and men, as well as women entrepreneurs, are setting an example of success towards self-reliance”.

“Entrepreneurs, once discouraged, have found a new way of earning, inspired by the positive and conducive environment that has now been created. The growing demand for proper management has ensured fair prices to the farmers”, he added.

Chief Minister was delighted after visiting the pineapple farms. He had interacted with pineapple farmers there, and was glad to know that with the help of scheme implemented by Tripura Government, farmers are able to get the appropriate value of pineapples and they are happy to sell their products in the global market.

Interacting with one of them, CM said “Rami Darlong, a woman entrepreneur from Nalkata area, grows pineapple on three hectares of hilly land. Attending her pineapple orchard, I learnt about sophisticated yield methods and more production techniques,” he added.

Deb said, “In addition to conventional yields, value-added cash and other fruit or crop production are helpful in increasing the income of farmers”.

“Today, a 40 metric tonnes (processed) tin can filled pineapples started for Germany from Kumarghat. We are moving towards reducing the cost of commercial transport to the international market by utilizing waterways”, he also added.

Highlighting the aspect of developing an ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’, CM asserted “Self-reliant mentality paves the way for building a self-reliant state. Innovative ideas for self-reliance are opening up new horizons for earning. We are working on the basis of priority in improving the socio-economic status of every woman.”

He further added, “To this end, a number of schemes are being implemented in the state, including the formation of self-help groups, self-reliant camps, reduction of interest rates on loans, some relaxation and simplification, etc.”

Deb claimed that the farmers of the state have found a way to a prosperous future along with increasing the income through multi-faceted support from the Center and the state.

At the flagging off ceremony, Animal Resource Development minister Bhagaban Das, MLA Sudhangshu Das, Chief Minister’s secretary Prashant Kumar Goyal and others were present.