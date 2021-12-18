Sikkim : ‘Miss Tamang World 2021’ Chosen To Promote Gangtok Hill Half Marathon – Biodegradable Event

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The organizers of ‘Gangtok Hill Half Marathon’ – a sustainable event, slated to be held in Gangtok on December 19, has roped-in the ‘Miss Tamang World 2021’ Sang Doma Tamang for promoting the ‘zero-waste mantra’ event.

Organized by the Thami Dara Reshithang Bright Future (TDRBF) Athletic Club and supported by Project Life – an amateur project running group, the marathon event aims to promote the significance of healthy lifestyle & environment.

One of the unique and significant feature of this marathon event deals with ‘zero-waste’ vision. Therefore, in order to achieve the biodegradable policy, the organizers have collaborated with Darjeeling-based TIEEDI, an environmental conservation & social organization.

“We must promote healthy lifestyle and healthy environment”, appealed Miss Tamang World 2021 Sang Doma Tamang while taking the badge as a Zero Waste Officer of the Gangtok Hill Half Marathon 2021.

Meanwhile, the TIEEDI founder Utsav Pradhan offered the ‘Zero Waste Officer’ khada (traditional scarf) to Sang Doma Tamang and briefed her about preparations for transforming the event into a ‘zero waste’ event.

Sang Doma Tamang today was welcomed by the TDRBF Athletic Club and Project Life group members for the racing bibs and numbers distribution to the participants of the marathon. She handed over the racing bibs and numbers to the runners.

Over 350 runners from Sikkim, neighbouring Darjeeling hills and other parts of the country will participate in the ‘Gangtok Hill Half Marathon’.

The half-marathon route will be certified, and time & splits of the participants will be recorded by RFID Technology (timing chip).