Tripura CM Urges Administrative Officials To Chalk-out Roadmap For ‘Vision 2047’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

A 2-day-long seminar on ‘Vision 2047’ to chalk out a roadmap for next two and half decades has been organized at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala city on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday inaugurated the two-day seminar in presence of Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and others.

Addressing at the event, Deb said “The administrative officials are here to prepare a roadmap for Tripura for the next 25 years. The decision will be taken here about the benefits that the government is going to provide to the people of Tripura in next two and half decades”.

“However, the road is full of challenges, but all don’t fear the obstacles that are coming in their way. Fear makes you weak. Think as well as implement in a time-bound manner”, he added.

Citing a reference about the recently concluded ‘Destination Tripura – Investment Summit’, Tripura CM said, “Such an investment summit has been organized here for the first time in the history of Tripura. More than 50 MoUs worth about Rs 3,000 crores have been signed”.

Taking a dig on erstwhile Left Front government, CM said “The previous government was lagging behind as they were having no vision. Their mentality was confined to own long term goal and place their budgets every year in the same manner.”

He told the administrative officials that “Today, I don’t want to pass any comments on the issue, but this is a big step taken by you people for the development of the state”.