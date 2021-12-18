Tripura : MoS Pratima Bhoumik Distributes Appliances To 1,538 Divyangjans

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 18, 2021 : For the first time in the history of Tripura, in total 1,538 ‘Divyangjan’ beneficiaries of two RD blocks in the Udaipur sub-division of Gomati district received 5,765 aids and appliances from the union ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Saturday.

The Minister of State (MoS) Pratima Bhoumik of the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry distributed a few tokens of aids and appliances among some ‘Divyangjans’ at Rajarshi Kala Kshetra here in Udaipur while the rest will be sent to the respective beneficiaries’ addresses by today and tomorrow.

The union Minister of State (MoS) was accompanied by Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Pranajit Singha Roy and five MLAs along with elected members of different urban and rural local bodies.

Addressing the distribution programme, Bhoumik said “Two months from now, we held an assessment camp for listing ‘Divyangjans’ in two RD blocks here at Udaipur. Accordingly, this ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ organized by ALIMCO and Gomati district administration was organized today and a total of 1,538 beneficiaries received aids and appliances under AIDP and RVY schemes”.

“Since India’s Independence, several Prime Ministers, leaders and people had marked ‘physically-handicapped persons’ with various names. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi respected this section of people as ‘Divyang’ who have divine body part”, she added.

Bhoumik said “According to the 2011 census, there is 3 crore ‘Divyangjans’ across India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government enlisted 21 categories from existing 7 types of disabilities. In Tripura, the RVY scheme is implemented for the first time”.

In a bid to make ‘Divyangjans’ self-sufficient as per the clarion call of PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the MoS made an announcement for providing loans among ‘Divyangjan’ youths without any guarantors.

In this regard, she said, “A team of higher officials from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment arrived at Agartala in October last and assessed the feasibility of providing loans to the ‘Divyangjans’ in Tripura”.