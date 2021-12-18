University For Disability Studies & Rehabilitation Sciences Will Be Established In Assam, Says MoS Pratima Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent

Agartala, December 18, 2021 : Union Minister of State (MoS) Pratima Bhoumik on Saturday said that the people of North East India are going to witness several developments in this region in next one and half years span.

While speaking with Northeast Today on Saturday afternoon, MoS Bhoumik said “A university of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences is coming up soon at Kamrup district of Assam and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under process”.

“The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having a dream to set up a Sports College in Shillong of Meghalaya. The land identification work is completed”, she added.

Citing another developmental activity in Tripura, Bhoumik said “Composite Regional Centre (CRC) will also be set up at Mohanpur in next one and half years. An amount of Rs 40 crore will be spent for this purpose. Apart from this, several units of CRC will also be opened in various parts of the state”.

She further added that the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) will be set-up in three more districts by the next year as the DMs of North, Sepahijala and Khowai had sent their proposal to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment recently.