Agrarian Economy Has Potential To Transform Tripura Into A Model State; Claims CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday claimed that the agrarian economy has the potential to transform Tripura into a model state as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the agricultural graduates in this state will play a prominent role in the sector.

Tripura Agricultural Graduates’ Association organized their 10th biennial conference at Town Hall here in Agartala on Sunday where the members had donated a cheque of Rs 51,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Addressing at the programme, Deb said “To make Tripura a model state, there is an immense potentiality in the agrarian economy which is envisioned by the PM Modi and in order to achieve this target, the agricultural graduates will be playing a significant role”.

“Instead of conventional information-based yields, new technologies for increasing production need to be devised through discussions with successful farmers, including research on sophisticated farming methods and related fields”, he added.

Tripura CM said “By identifying those who have achieved success in the workplace, there is an opportunity for others to enrich that experience through continuous internal review of their experiences.”

He also said, “As a result of the cluster plan adopted by the state government, economic prosperity, as well as confidence, has been created among the farmers”.

Citing the role of the officials involved in the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, Deb said “Beyond the self-satisfaction of the officers and other persons engaged in the welfare of the peasants, it is necessary to go beyond the prescribed boundaries of the assigned responsibilities, concentrate on the duties and determine the self-interest and regular review of the goals set.”