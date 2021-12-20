Assam Rifles DIG Visits Mizoram’s Biggest Orphanage, Discusses Recruiting Kids In Armed Forces Through Sports Quota

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to develop infrastructure of the orphanages, the Director Inspector General (DIG) of Assam Rifles, Brig. Digvijay Singh along with his spouse today visited the team of Mizoram’s biggest orphanage Thutak Nunpuito at Aizawl.

The DIG had an interactive session with the workers, to understand the means of improving the infrastructure and habitat of the orphanage.

Its worthy to note that about 500 children, including the specially-abled kids currently reside in the concerned orphanage.

During the visit, the DIG also motivated the team through a small contribution on his behalf. He donated tracksuit, sports shoes and promised that Assam Rifles will continue to assist the children in all ways possible.

Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony was also organized by Assam Rifles and the same was distributed to all the children.

Changing lives of the impoverished has been one of the prime focus of the Assam Rifles and such initiatives is set to bring a new dawn in the local community.

As part of recognizing the sport talents in the orphanage, the Assam Rifles assured his support and possibly to recruit them in Assam Rifles through Sports quota was also discussed during the visit.

Besides, the founder of this orphanage Mr Sangthankima expressed his heartfelt gratitude for concerned gesture, and lauded the concerned initiative undertaken by Assam Rifles.