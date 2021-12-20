Assam & Tripura Tops In Tax And Cess Collection From Fuels

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2021 : A total of Rs 21,131 Crores had been collected from taxes and cess on petrol and diesel from 8 northeastern states of India during the last five financial years.

The petroleum sector of India had contributed this amount of money to the central exchequer which is being collected as taxes and cess on petrol and diesel from 2016-17 to 2020-21 financial years.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Monday informed that the “An amount of Rs 3150 crore have been collected in 2016-17 FY, Rs 3793 in 2017-18 FY, Rs 4705 crore in 2018-19 FY, Rs 4579 crore in 2019-20 FY, and Rs 4904 crore in 2020-21 FY.”

Based on the statistics received from 16 major oil and gas companies, petroleum sector had contributed Rs 3,35,175 crore to central exchequer in 2016-17 FY, Rs 3,36,163 crore in 2017-18 FY, Rs 3,48,041 crore in 2018-19 FY, Rs 3,34,315 crore in 2019-20 FY and Rs 4,55,069 crore in 2020-21 FY.

Citing the data of collection in five fiscal years from all eight northeastern states in India, MoS Rameswar Teli informed “Rs 308 crore collected from Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 16,946 crore from Assam, Rs 917 crore from Manipur, Rs 366 crore from Mizoram, Rs 525 crore from Nagaland, Rs 589 crore collected from Sikkim, and Rs 1479 crore from Tripura.”

However, the information for Meghalaya, available only for 2017-18 fiscal year which is Rs 1 crore.

Among all the eight NE states, Assam tops with a collection of Rs 16,946 crore followed by Tripura in the second position with Rs 1,479 crore in 5 FYs.