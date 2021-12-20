Civilian Killings : Nagaland Legislative Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution For AFSPA Repeal

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) in its special session held today has unanimously passed a resolution, demanding the Centre to immediately repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from the entire Northeast, and specifically from Nagaland.

This move has been undertaken in order to strengthen the ongoing efforts for finding a peaceful political settlement to the Naga political issue.

Passed during the 10th session of 13th NLA, the House vehemently condemned the Oting massacre which took place in Oting-Tiru Village in Mon district on December 4, 2021.

The massacre took place due to indiscriminate firing by 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army, which killed 13 innocent people and injuring 35 others during the incidents.

“The House called for an apology from the appropriate authority, along with an assurance that justice will be delivered by applying the laws of the land upon those who perpetrated the inhuman massacre and upon those who are responsible for the incident.” – asserted a press release.

It appealed the citizens of Mon district, civil societies, state citizens & mass-based organization for extending cooperation with Government and its agencies.

This cooperation move is believed to restore normalcy in the interest of all the citizens.

The release further reads that Nagaland Legislative Assembly lauded and supported Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for demanding the repeal of AFSPA 1958 with means to deliver justice.

It also appealed all sections for following democratic norms and non-violence in a collective endeavor towards realization of peace and justice delivery.

“The Naga people have been crying for peace and an early solution for the long pending Naga political issue. It is of paramount importance that the people’s voice is heard and respected. The House, therefore, once again appeals to the negotiating parties of the Indo-Naga political dialogue to bring the talks to its logical conclusion by reaching a settlement that is honorable, inclusive and acceptable, at the earliest.” – asserted the press release.

“It unanimously resolved to demand that the Government of India repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 from Northeast, and specifically from Nagaland, so as to strengthen the ongoing efforts to find a peaceful political settlement to the Naga political issue.”

Its worthy to note that killings of innocent civilians in Oting Village of Nagaland due to incessant firing by the Indian Armed Forces has led to the escalation of clamour, demanding repeal of AFSPA from different quarters of Northeast regions.