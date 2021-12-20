Financial Support Disbursed To West Garo Hills Under Meghalaya Piggery & Milk Mission

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to develop the economical & nutritional status and making the northeastern state self-sufficient in pork production, thereby reducing the out-of-state import burden, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today distributed cheques to different co-operative societies of West Garo Hills district.

He rolled-out the Piggery & Milk Mission in presence of Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department GHP Raju, and Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills Ram Singh.

During the event, the CM handed over cheques which are zero interest loans to beneficiaries – 26 piggery cooperative societies and 13 dairy cooperative societies.

Meghalaya’s mission mode approach has enabled #Farmers in the State to earn the highest income in the country. Under the Agri-Allied sector ₹600 Cr is being invested in livestock-related activities to promote piggery, dairy, poultry & goatry.@PMOIndia @nstomar @parosha https://t.co/EjfqS6fAjY — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) December 20, 2021

Addressing the gathering, CM Sangma asserted that state consumes about 18,000 MT pork annually, however the production is just about 8000 MT.

“Our youth and farming community can take advantage of the flagship programme of the government and reap the benefits by forming cooperative societies to venture into piggery and dairy production,” – stated the Chief Minister.

He also added that around Rs. 600 Crores is being invested in livestock related activities for promoting piggery, dairy, poultry and goatry in Meghalaya.

Its worthy to note that the Milk Mission funded by National Cooperative Development Society with a budget of Rs 215.48 Crores, make the project into Northeast India’s largest Milk Mission.

Meanwhile, the mission directly benefits around 2000 households and Loan sanction letters amounting to a total of Rs 12.20 Crores, issued to 40 cooperative societies of Meghalaya.

Under the Piggery Mission loan sanction, letters to 100 cooperative societies amounting to Rs 18.53 Crores are being issued.