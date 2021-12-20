Manipur Cine Commission Stresses On Effective Implementation Of Cine Policy 2020

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Cine Commission is gearing-up to implement and monitor the enforcement of state Cine Policy 2020, which will act as a a major leap in the growth of Manipur Cinema as a creative economy.

According to a press release, this decision has been undertaken during a marathon meeting held from December 18-19. It aimed to thrash-out financial component required for effective implementation of the Cine Policy.

Notified by the Manipur Government on May 28, 2020, this Cine Policy 2020 has been the much-awaited aspiration for the film fraternity community.

Meanwhile, this two-days deliberation event covered all aspects of the policy and culminated with a comprehensive recommendations which will be submitted to the 4th Manipur State Film Commission (MSFC).

The recommendations incorporated of – financial allocations for organizing annual Manipur International Film Festival, academic activities, Manipur State Film and Television Institute, film archiving and documentation.

Besides, these recommendations also mentioned about establishment of Manipur Cine Corporation and a Visual Industry Park.

It also included content creation centres for gaming, advertisements, animation and production and post-production studios and labs, ease for filming in Manipur among others.

Its worthy to note that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, heading the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) and Ministry of Art & Culture has undertaken the initiative.