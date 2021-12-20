Outreach Programme : Manipur Chief Minister Emphasizes On Development Of Villages

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure that welfare services reach people’s doorsteps, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today undertook a community outreach programme in Teinem Village under Lungchong Maiphei Block of Ukhrul District.

With this concerned visit, the CM fulfilled long-awaited wishes of the people for the last 30 years such as – State Cooperative Bank, thereby distributing benefits under different schemes to selected beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Singh asserted that development of the northeastern state will be possible only if its villages could avail all facilities.

The CM further announced that Kachai village of Ukhrul has been proposed to be established as model village.

It will be done so, considering the significance in the production of renowned Kachai Lemon.

He also inquired the Deputy Commissioner (DC) about various grievances and requirements of LM Block.

The Chief Minister further appealed the youth of the district to apply for ‘Manipur Startup Scheme’.

He shared that the ‘Hill Wild’ King Chili chocolate of Ukhrul district has transformed into an international sensation.

Singh further spoke about self-sufficient policy that his government aims to transform all the districts.

He also inaugurated the LM Police Station covering 9 villages of Ukhrul district during the Community Outreach Programme, which aims to bring policing services closer to the public and providing a safe & securing environment for citizens.