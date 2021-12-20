Sikkim Government Collaborates With Ladakh-Based NGO For ‘School Transformation Project’

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim Education Department on Sunday launched the first phase of its Remote School Transformation Project in Lingzya JHS, Tingvong SS and Namprik JHS, three network shadow villages of the Upper Dzongu area of North District.

The Sikkim Education Department earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ladakh-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), 17000 ft Foundation to enhance learning levels in remote areas of Sikkim.

This MoU basically aims to transform education across high-altitude frontier villages of the tiny Indian Himalayan Region, thereby upgrading Government Schools in physically remote & network shadow regions of Sikkim through child friendly school infrastructure, improved learning resources and capacity-building of teachers to increase enrolment and enhance learning levels of children.

The first-of-its-kind launch in the remote village of Lingzya was recently inaugurated by the Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Secretary Anil Raj Rai State, Project Director Samagra Shiksha, and Director Elementary Education Bhim Thatal.

Besides, the Director Secondary Education Hondala Gyaltsen, Chief Education Officer (East). Tseringkee Chingapa, Joint Director Samagra Shiksha AD Chhetri and other Education Officials from North District also accompanied them.

Sponsored by the Manipal Foundation and implemented by 17,000 ft Foundation, this project has provided outdoor playground equipment consisting of slides, swings, see-saws etc. for children, a brightly coloured and decorated library with age-appropriate books and a highly specialized Solar Powered Offline Digital Learning Solution, called the DigiLab, with a Solar Panel, Battery, 30 Tablets, a mini Server, desks and chairs, flooring and paint for the DigiLab Room to all 3 network-shadowed villages.

The DigiLab Solution supports the students with engaging & interactive contents, even in network shadow areas to learn at their level, while also allowing for remote monitoring and tracking through the presence of a specially built last mile connectivity App.

The dignitaries viewed the school premises and lauded the combined efforts of school officials and especially, the communities, who collaboratively helped the effective installation of equipments.

Bhim Thatal, SPD Samagra Shiksha and Director Elementary Education asserted that there are many organisations who have been offering several kinds of assistance for the same. But Education Department collaborated with those who are genuinely concerned.

“17000 ft Foundation has been a promising organisation and partnership of the Department with them has helped in reaching out to the farthest places like Upper Dzongu. He also informed that the Department is being supported by the organisation in many more such schools in Sikkim. Soon, about 100 schools in such net shadow and far-off places will be supported through the MoU.” – he added.

Meanwhile, the Education Department Secretary Anil Raj Rai also mentioned about the unique opportunity that has come knocking on the doors of the state through 17000 ft Foundation.

He enthusiastically spoke about his own success despite coming from a humble background like these students, and encouraged them to aim high, learn well and grab this opportunity pre sented to them.

The Secretary further encouraged the faculties & guardians to utilize these new resources to the fullest, and transform these schools, as one of the best educational institutions of Sikkim.

He also emphasized on the uniqueness of 17000 ft foundation and their intervention, how their idea behind choosing, focusing and stressing on the remote schools of the state will benefit the education system as a whole.

Anil also highlighted on how the DigiLab would address the problems of inconsistent electricity and connectivity in these schools, and remove the barriers towards learning.

“New infrastructure of playground would address the problem of low enrolment in these remote villages.” – observed the minister.

He also offered his sincere and heartfelt gratitude towards 17000 ft Foundation for undertaking such an initiative.

Speaking during the event, the Vice Chancellor SMU expressed his gratitude for 17000 ft Foundation and the Department of Education for a heartwarming event and the usefulness of such an initiative in the remote areas of Sikkim.

He spoke about collaborating more towards the development of these remote villages in the state and reiterated the commitment of SMU and SMIT institutes in conducting more Health Camps and conducting Technical Education in these areas.

The launch was conducted at all three schools by 17000 ft Foundation in collaboration with SMU, with senior Board Members of the Foundation.

Ms. Sujata Sahu, Founder 17000 ft Foundation, also reiterated the commitment of her organization towards upgrading schools and improving learning in remote and inaccessible Government schools of the State.

Therefore, it will provide full support to the Government and the schools in monitoring and tracking the outcomes of the projects through their local team based in Gangtok.

She further mentioned that training and capacity building of teachers and Education Officials will also be conducted in the near future to ensure seamless implementation and maximum usage of the facilities.