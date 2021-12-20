TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee To Visit Assam On December 21

NET Web Desk

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the northeastern state of Assam tomorrow, i.e., on December 21.

According to sources, Banerjee will reach Assam, offer puja in Kamakhya temple of Guwahati and then next day i.e., on December 22, she will travel to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong.

She will visit Meghalaya with an aim to expand the party’s wings across the northeastern state.

Its worthy to note that recently, the former Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with several Congress legislators in the northeastern state joined the TMC party.

This overnight development transformed TMC into the principal opposition party in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.