Tripura Adjudged With ‘Best Performing Small State In Agriculture’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2021 : Tripura has been conferred as ‘Best Performing Small State in Agriculture’ in the State of the States Conclave – 2021, organized by the India Today, a weekly Indian English-language news magazine.

The magazine stated, “One example of Tripura’s success in agriculture has to do with pineapples. According to the state horticulture department, pineapples are cultivated on about 8,800 hectares in the state, with some 4,000 farmers directly involved.”

“Tripura produces three varieties – Kew, Queen and Bombay – of which Queen pineapples are considered the most exotic and are in great demand. This has put the state on the global map—since 2019, Tripura has been exporting Queen pineapples to the UAE and other countries in the Middle East”, the media reported.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday tweeted “Extremely happy to inform all, #Tripura has been awarded Best Performing Small State in Agriculture in State of the States conclave -2021 organized by India Today. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our agricultural sector is achieving unprecedented heights.”

Recently on December 18 last, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb flagged-off the first canned pineapple consignment of 40 metric tonnes to Hamburg in Germany from Kumarghat.