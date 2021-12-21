Arunachal Pradesh : ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ Camp Held At Gongkhar Village

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure that welfare & government facilities reach people’s doorsteps, the Arunachal Pradesh Government today conducted the second ‘Sarkar Apke Dwar’ camp for the year 2021-22 in Tawang district.

As part of its continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, and observing India’s freedom struggle based on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Tawang District Administration organized the camp at Gongkhar Village under Mogto circle.

Meanwhile, the villagers from Gongkhar, Gyamdong, and Khet availed the facilities of various government services during this camp.

This camp was inaugurated by the Tawang Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering; along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Jang RD Thungon; DPO of Tawang, Choiki Dondup; Circle Officer Mogto Dorjee Wangchu and other dignitaries.

Its worthy to note that ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ Campaign (Government at your doorstep) programme is an initiative of the state government.

Passed in the 2018-19 budget, the campaign aims to deliver all government services to the citizens, including – Aadhaar enrollment, e-ILP, Schedule Tribe certificates, Residence certificates, Income certificate, Driving licences, renewal of arms licences, distribution of items under the Ujala scheme, new account opening and other government schemes.