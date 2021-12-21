Counter-Insurgency Operation : Meghalaya Police Recovers IEDs, Live Grenades From West Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

In a major counter-insurgency operation conducted on Monday, the West Garo Hills district Police have seized a large stash of arms & ammunitions from Du’magitok village, a hamlet located at approximately 15 kms away from Tura in West Garo Hills district.

The security forces have recovered one live grenade and 6 nos. live 7.62mm ammunition.

Meanwhile, in another major counter-insurgency operation, conducted on the same day, the security forces have also recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from Rechangre village.

According to police reports, one of this IED was assembled in a pressure cooker, while the another was assembled with a tin paint box. Both of these IEDs have been destroyed in-situ by the security forces.

The two IEDs were found in a green bag under a culvert in West Garo Hills district.

However, cases regarding both the incidents have been registered and further investigation is on.