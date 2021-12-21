Omicron Alert In Manipur : 3 Foreign Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive, Samples Sent For Genome-Sequencing

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities across the globe. Amid such unprecedented times, three international returnees have recently been tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, as informed by a health department official.

Residents of Imphal West district of Manipur, these three foreign returnees landed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Sunday.

Currently admitted at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital, blood samples of these three returnees will be sent for genome sequencing to find whether they have been infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to PTI report, of the three persons, two returned from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and one from Canada.