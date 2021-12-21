Release Pending Salaries To End Indefinite Non-Cooperation Movement; SSA Teachers Association To Meghalaya Government

NET Web Desk

In a bid to raise protest against the state government’s delay in releasing atleast 3-month pending salaries of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) faculties, the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) have commenced its indefinite non-cooperation movement from today.

The decision for the same has been undertaken after its ultimatum served to the state government culminated on Monday.

According to Meghalaya SSA Schools’ Association president, Aristotle C Rymbai, “Our non-cooperation movement will end only after the state government pays our pending dues,”

During this non-cooperation movement, SSA teachers will boycott official activities, such as – Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, awareness programmes, tree plantation and others in schools.

“The SSA teachers will not attend election duty, Covid-19 awareness duty and other activities which are not linked to education,” – asserted the MSSASA President.

Rymbai further added about state government’s failure to release Rs 104 crore besides the 10% state share for payment of salaries of the SSA teachers.

“If this amount Rs 104 crore is released it will be sufficient to pay our pending salaries for at least 3 months,” – further added the MSSASA President.