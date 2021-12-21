‘Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’ Observes 13th Rolu Diwas, Unveils Party Calendar For 2022

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Chief Minister & President of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today attended the 13th edition of Rolu Puja in South Sikkim.

Accompanied by cabinet colleagues and party supporters, the Rolu gathering holds a special event for the concerned party.

On December 21, 2009, after a Rolu gathering, the current Chief Minister and then- legislator of SKM, Golay declared himself as a dissent MLA of the party, thereby strongly condemned failures of then-ruling party – Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to deliver promises, alleged corruption and nepotism. Since then, SKM have been considering this day as ‘Kranti Day’.

Prior to the meet, CM & SKM President offered his prayers at Rolu temple. During this event, leaders from the opposition SDF party officially joined SKM party, who were heartily welcomed by the CM, with party flags and books.

Meanwhile, the leaders who joined SKM party includes – former legislator of Tashiding constituency, SDF, Sonam Dadul Bhutia; Founding member of SDF, Basant Pradhan; former MLA Chujachen; and SDF legislator candidate from Tadong constituency in 2014, Bhaskar Basnet also joined the party.

Its worthy to note that former minister RB Subba who recently submitted his resignation from SDF, also attended the event.

Furthermore, the CM has also unveiled party’s new calendar for the year 2022, Diary and the magazine.