Tripura : ‘Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra’ To Culminate At Agartala On December 22

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 21, 2021 : As part of the continuing celebrations of 75th years of Independence, and observing India’s freedom struggle based on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the “Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra”, which commenced on October 2 last from Ahmedabad will culminate at Agartala, Tripura on December 22.

Organized through joint initiatives undertaken by the All India Ramanujan Maths Club, National Council of Teacher Scientist, India, APJ Abdul Kalam National Council of Young Scientist and National Maths Academy, the main objective of this yatra programme dealt to cover 75 schools across the country.

To commemorate the birth anniversaries of Ramanujan and Maa Sarada Devi, the Yatra members travelled through 25 states and visited 75 schools in 82 days.

The programme started from Somnath Temple in Gujarat and will end after offering prayer at Mata Tripureshwari Temple in Tripura. In the meantime, the ‘Ganit Yatra’ visited Kashmir, Kanyakumari then it moved towards East coast, Kolkata, Guwahati, etc.

The Yatra members comprised of – national convenor of ‘Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra’ Dr Chandramouli Joshi; Math Guru of India and a great math book writer Dr Er B.N.Rao; Assistant Professor at SCERT-NCERT, Delhi, CBSE Question setter, 85 Math book author Dr. Rajesh Kumar Thakur; VIPNET Vigyan Prasar Co-ordinator, and the Director of APJ Abdul Kalam National Council of young scientist Dr. Brajesh Dixit.

These members visited 25-year old CBSE affiliated Bhavan’s Tripura Vidyamandir at Narsingarh, Agartala during an interactive mathematics session organized by the school authority.

“Their presence has created an urge in the students to gain more knowledge,” – informed BTVM principal Swapna Shome through a press communiqué in Agartala.

However, in a press conference at Agartala Press Club on Monday evening, a Science activist Anjan Banik informed that the concluding ceremony of ‘Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra’ will be organized at Sukanta Academy here in Agartala on December 22.

They have visited 75 Schools and it started through a state incorporating of special alphabet “A” in the West, i.e., Ahmedabad and it will end in the East with the same alphabet “A” which is Agartala, he added.

Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the programme on December 22 while various other dignitaries will also remain present on this day. He further hoped that the event will conclude in a grand manner.