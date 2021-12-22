3 New Departments & Diploma Courses To Come-Up In Tripura University

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 22, 2021 : Tripura University, a central university is all set to commence three more new departments and one-year diploma course.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Academic Council of Tripura University held on December 16 last, the PRO of the university informed this in a press communiqué on Wednesday.

During the meeting, it was unanimously resolved to open the following new Post Graduate Departments and Diploma Courses in the University.

The University authority wrote a letter to University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi for approval and sanctioning of the grants : Department of Social Work, Department of Manipuri Dance, Department of National Security Studies, and One-year Diploma courses in Japanese Language, Korean Language, Manipuri Language and Nepali Language.

The new Post Graduate Departments & Diploma Courses will be started in the University through a phase-wise manner, once the proposal is accepted and grants are released by the UGC/ Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI), New Delhi.

The official informed that Tripura University is having 35 departments for studying various subjects in Science, Arts and Commerce. Apart from this, 60 Post-Graduate programmes and 41 doctoral programmes are available for the same.