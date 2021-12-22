OFC Project : Arunachal-Based Contractor Stages Hunger Strike, Demands Immediate Release Of Pending Dues From Gurgaon Infrastructure Company

NET Web Desk

An Arunachal Pradesh-based contractor Leela Chai today have staged a hunger-strike to mark her indefinite protest against a Gurgaon-based construction company named ‘A2Z Infra Engineering Limited’ which failed to clear the pending salaries of contractors involved in completion of Indian Army’s Network for Spectrum (NFS) Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) – an infrastructure project to connect critical defence locations through optical fibres.

The Infrastructure company ‘A2Z Infra Engineering Limited’ acquired the initiation of concerned project across the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

But, non-payment of Rs 1 Crores since the last 6 years stood to be a major cause of concern for Leela – one of the contractors associated with this project.

“The non-clearance of dues has led me to undertake this extreme step. There are more such vendors & contractors hailing from the frontier state who have faced its grievances.” – asserted Leela.

Leela Chai has also appealed other contractors for coming to the fore, and show their support for the same.

She have also requested the Government of India (GoI), and Arunachal Pradesh Government to undertake strong action against the organization, thereby delivering justice to the contractors by ensuring their payments.