COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 197 Fresh Cases, 5.03% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 197 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 5.03%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 1846. While, a total of 1,39,902 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 533 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3936 samples were tested on November 21, 2021, out of which 93 samples belonged to males, while 104 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 98 belonged to symptomatic patients, 99 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,37,523. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 27 positive cases (16.10%), TrueNAT detected 24 (18.94%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 146 (4.03%) & 0 positive cases respectively.