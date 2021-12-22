CRPF Official Reviews Security Scenario In Nagaland, Promotes COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour & Plantation Drive

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In view of volatile security scenario in Nagaland especially after killing of innocent civilians in Mon District, the Additional Director General (ADG) North East Zone Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, IPS alongwith Mahabir Singh Shekhawat, IG Manipur & Nagaland reviewed CRPF deployment during his special visit to Nagaland covering Kohima, Zubza and Dimapur districts besides Disputed Border Area (Nagaland-Assam) from December 15-19, 2021.

In spite of high security threat and challenges of insurgency, Ojha directed security forces to ensure foolproof security to the VIPs, vital installations, convoy protection etc. without any lapse and upkeep public peace and harmony.

In order to check global warming, he also planted trees, along with other dignitaries during plantation drive in Central School camp, Kohima.

To avert fatal inpact of Covid 3rd wave (Omicron), he distributed covid-care & hygiene items to the locals and troops during an exclusive function of “Covid-care distribution programme” organized at Central School, Kohima on December 18, 2021 with special initiative of Syamchand De, DIG Kohima.

He guided CRPF troops to assist the locals in all possible kinds such as blood donation, disaster management, covid/AIDS awareness, cleanliness/ plantation drive etc. with humanitarian approach.

He sensitised CRPF troops to be prepared and remain on high alert always to respond to any flare-up eventualities or contingency to ensure peace and tranquility without public complaint and maintaining Human Rights norms in close coordination with State Administration and police. He further assured that CRPF is with the citizens ever and always.

Its worth mentioning that to leverage Pandemic fight, Anju Ojha, who is president of CRPF wives welfare association of North-East States alongwith Manmohan Shekhawat president of CWA of Nagaland & Manipur and Arshiya Ojha, Strategy Planner & Social Reformer has distributed huge Covid care items like PPE Kit, face mask, soaps, gloves, Vitamin C etc to the families during the function.

Ojha approached ladies to maintain Covid-19 protocols and to counsel and enlighten neighbours to maintain health and avoid fatal consequences or serious health hazards.

During a cultural programme, she has also encouraged children through Medals, sweets etc.

She along with other families also planted trees. Such functions are considered instrumental for developing police-public relations which in turn will curb insurgency to a great extent ensuring peace in the State besides controlling environmental pollution.