Indian Educator Anand Kumar Urges Tripura Government For Establishing Mathematical Club

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 22, 2021 : In a bid to boost mathematical talents in Tripura, Indian Mathematics Educator and best known for his ‘Super 30’ programme Anand Kumar on Wednesday urged the government to identify mathematical genius teachers across the state and train the students who have the zeal towards this subject.

On the birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, a celebration programme on ‘National Mathematics Day – 2021’ was organized by Tripura State Council for Science and Technology at Sukanta Academy auditorium here in Agartala city on Wednesday.

“Tripura government can pay real tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan, an intuitive mathematical genius by taking such a noble initiative for the students of the state, said Anand Kumar, an Indian Mathematics Educator while speaking with Northeast Today on the sidelines of a programme here in Agartala.

He said “If Tripura government want, it can set an example across the country by providing adequate training to the students of the state in Mathematics subject because these students can earn Nobel Prize and Field Medal in future”.

“I met with the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, discussed various matters related to mathematics. The government has to go ahead with the motto of Ramanujan”, said Kumar while interacting with CM on Tuesday at Civil Secretariat and claimed that Deb is a very enthusiastic person.

“In a brief discussion with Tripura CM, I have urged him to set up a mathematical club in this state as there is no dearth of mathematics lovers. There is also scope for talents to participate in International Mathematical Olympiad”, said Kumar.

He further added that after ‘Super 30’ programme and movie, children across the country developed a craze for mathematics subject. This had inspired the children to a greater extent. Every child who have nothing can do something and earn better fame through hard work.

As part of ‘Ramanujan Amrit Bharat Ganit Yatra’, the Indian Mathematics Educator Anand Kumar arrived here in Agartala along with the Chairman of All India Ramanujan Math Club, Dr Chandramouli Joshi; Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar Thakur; Director Er. BN Rao and Indian Space of Research Organization (ISRO) scientist Dr Jayant Joshi.