Manipur Film Society Mourns Untimely Demise Of Dedicated Film Actor Wahengbam Somoraj

NET Web Desk

The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has expressed their deep condolences on the untimely demise of renowned & dedicated actor of Manipur film fraternity Wahengbam Somoraj.

Known for his much-famed role in the 35 mm celluloid film “Cheina”, Somoraj’s sudden demise has left an unbearable loss in the Manipur film industry.

A resident of Tera Sapam Leirak, Wahengbam Somoraj passed away after fighting a long-battle with depression, and passed away in his residence at Tera Sapam Leirak on Monday.

He was 48-years-old, and is survived by his wife.

“Manipuri cinema has lost a talented and extremely dedicated film actor. Although he is gone, his memory will be cherished by the film community,” – asserted a release issued by MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum.

Meanwhile, the National award winning filmmaker, Oken Amakcham, who directed, “Cheina” recalled Somoraj as a soft-spoken, dedicated aspiring actor.

Its worthy to note that besides his roles in digital film, he was a popular face in Manipuri music videos, notable ones being, “Mitta Karigi Kajal No Yekliba” and “Nungshi Maithong do Yengjage”.