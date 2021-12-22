Meghalaya : Congress Party Demands Probe Into Illegal Coal-Mining

NET Web Desk

Despite repeated tragedies, the Meghalaya Government has been struggling to put a halt on illegal coal-mining, or what one refers as the rat-hole method of digging and its illegal transportation to other parts of the nation. Responding to the same, the opposition party Indian National Congress (INC) have demanded an independent probe into the same.

According to the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Working President PN Syiem asserted that an independent enquiry must be constituted for the revelation of facts.

“As of now, the state is becoming poorer due to maximum revenue leakage and illegal transportation of coal & limestone.” – he further added.

He urged the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government to take-up the issue very seriously, as the illegal mining will affect the revenue system of the northeastern state.

Its worthy to note that recently, a Meghalaya-based Non Governmental Organization (NGO), the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) have written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to take action against the transportation of illegal coal by the “coal mafias”.