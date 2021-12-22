Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conduct Lecture Generating Awareness On Government Schemes Launched For Women

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a bid to generate awareness among women about the various central & state government schemes launched to deliver benefits to their doorsteps, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles today organized an awareness lecture on “Government Schemes Specific to Women” at Sangau-II Village.

Conducted under the motto “Winning Hearts & Minds of local populace”, the lecture aimed to disseminate information on various welfare schemes launched by Centre & State Governments to improve the social and economic conditions of women across the country.

During the lecture, attendees were elaborated on various schemes launched by the Central and State Government, including – Anganwadi Services, Swadhar Greh Scheme, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samridhi Yojna, Rastriya Mahila Kosh (RMK), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Maternity Programme and Nari Shakti Puruskar.

Furthermore, this concerned effort was greatly appreciated by the women of Sangau-II Village, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the Assam Rifles Personnel.