Omicron Scare In Mizoram : 2 Foreign Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive, Samples Sent For Genome-Sequencing

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Director Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nodal Officer and State Spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma reported that average positive cases of the deadly virus in Mizoram between December 1 to 21 is 197 person per day. Between December 13-19, the positivity rate was 7.2%.

Its worthy to note that there are 139 persons who have entered Mizoram from abroad. After been tested at airport, these visitors had to undergo a 7-days quarantine.

From these 139 passengers, two people who have returned from Singapore and Australia have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, been admitted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC), their blood samples have been sent to Kolkata for Genomic Sequencing.

Mizoram currently has 23 COVID Care Centres with 1476 bed capacity. There are 88 Community COVID Care Centres with 2628 bed capacity and 20 Dedicated COVID Health Centres with 332 bed capacity.

The Zoram Medical College has 306 beds for Covid patients with 48 beds in the ICU. However, 13,15,032 doses of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered, with 94% having taken their first dose and 76% with the full dose.

Mamit and Lawngtlai districts have 72% and 85% first dose vaccine rate, which is lower than the national average of 86%.

The national average rate for full vaccination is 53% and Lawngtlai district only has 47% vaccine rate.