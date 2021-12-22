Sikkim Fire Mishap : Abandoned Office Of ‘Late LD Kazi Foundation’ Reduced To Rubble

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a tragic incident, an abandoned office of the late LD Kazi Foundation situated in the heart of Gangtok town, adjacent to Hungry jack taxi stop point was gutted today in a massive fire mishap.

Based on inputs, the Fire & Emergency services personnel immediately rushed to the spot for dousing the flames.

According to fire-fighters, the concerned office received information on the same at around 2 PM, and rushed to the spot for commencing firefighting operations.

The Senior Official of Sikkim Fire & Emergency Service Mathew Rai shared, “we faced a hectic time as another fire in the 2nd mile gate was also reported at 1:58 PM, and one team was already continuing their operations at the concerned region, while the team had also received a call for another such mishap at LD Kaji foundation so we had to manage two teams at a time.”

He also said that at the fire tragedy of 2nd mile, the flames were about to reach the house of Jigmee Bhutia. However, the fire was extinguished before it reached the residence, and in another incident near Hungry Jack, an old abandoned house. The fire responded at 2: 05 PM, and was controlled duly. No injury or life loss have been reported.

He further added that such tragedies have probably occurred due to mischievous activities. However, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged at Sadar Police Station regarding the mishap. Besides, actual assessments regarding the same will be carried on later.