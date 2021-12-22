Sikkim Government Officially Declares ‘Soreng’ & ‘Pakyong’ As New Districts, Existing 4 Districts Undergoes Nomenclature Change

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The long pending demands of people hailing from Soreng and Pakyong Sub-Divisions has been fulfilled as both the regions were officially declared as districts through gazette notification issued on Tuesday.

With this proclamation, the tiny Himalayan state now incorporates of 6 districts, namely – Mangan (North Sikkim), Geyzing (West Sikkim), Gangtok (East Sikkim), Namchi (South Sikkim), Soreng & Pakyong.

In an attempt to ensure administrative efficiency and public convenience, the state government recently tabled the Sikkim (Re-Organization of Districts) Bill 2021 in the State Legislative Assembly, which proposed to carve-out the two aforementioned districts.

After receiving the assent of Governor Ganga Prasad, the two districts were formed.

Besides, the four existing districts have also undergone nomenclature change and North Sikkim district will now be called Mangan; West Sikkim district – Gyalshing, East Sikkim district will now be renamed as Gangtok district, and South Sikkim will be known as Namchi district.

According to the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, these 2 new districts will now go paperless for the e-district orders of staff & officials, with an intent to strengthen and advocate transparent administration in Soreng.

He further called-for strong legislation on traffic management and water resource planning.

Its worthy to note that Pakyong district will now incorporate of 3 sub divisions – Pakyong, Rongli and Rangpo.

With a population of 74,583, the district spreads over 400 sq kms, having 2 colleges and 10 Senior Secondary schools.

It will be the only district to have both an airport and a railway station. While Soreng District will have two sub-division Soreng and Mangalbarey, and will incorporate of atleast 80,302 populace.

Furthermore, the functioning of these new districts will provide easy access to people belonging from remote regions.

Presently, people from five assembly constituencies of West Pendam, Rhenock, Chujachen, Gnathong-Machong and Namcheybung fall under Pakyong will benefit immensely from the carving-out of these two concerned districts.