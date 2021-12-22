Sikkim To Participate In Upcoming ’25th National Youth Festival’ At Pondicherry

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A State-level competition would be conducted to select participants from the northeastern state of Sikkim for the upcoming 25th National Youth Festival scheduled at Pondichery in January 2022.

Organized by the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim, the State-level Youth Festival 2021-22 will be held from January 12-16.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Sports & Youth Affairs Special Secretary Doma T.Bhutia said “the preliminary rounds in the State would be held in 4 districts, and at district level participants will be judged and the selected ones have to give a physical performance at the State-level event and again from state level 100 would be selected for National level. It is an excellent opportunity and platform for our youths to showcase their talent. Our aim is to ensure that no talented youth goes unnoticed,” said Bhutia.

While, the Special Secretary Sumita Pradhan shared that there are several competitive events including music, dance, regional attire show, theatre, visual arts and indigenous games. Participants can select any activity of their choices, she said.

The Sports & Youth Affairs department appealed the local youths for maximum participation in the festival.

Meanwhile, the Sports & Youth Affairs Department Joint Director Doniv Rai shared that apart from the festival, the state government is also organizing a free winter coaching camp for adolescence and youth. This will have various sports except swimming and this time adventure sports have also been included.

The decision was informed through a press conference held today, which was jointly addressed by Sports & Youth Affairs Special Secretary Doma T.Bhutia, Joint Director (Sikkim Youth Affairs) Dr R B Bishwakarma, Assistant Director SB Subba, Special Secretary Sumita Pradhan, Joint Director, Sports, Doniv Rai and Assistant Director Gyatso Bhutia.