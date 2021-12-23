Arunachal Pradesh : Large Stash Of Contraband Substances Seized, 4 Including IRBn Constable Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Naharlagun Police has seized a large stash of contraband substances and apprehended four accused including an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) constable, informed the Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram on Wednesday.

Thorough investigation has led the security forces to recover over 9.35 grams of suspected heroin, along with Rs 22,900 cash seized from the possession of these accused.

According to police reports, an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) team led by CT Lindung Tama, CT Likha Akin and CT M Khokung brought the three accused to the Naharlagun police station for consuming drugs.

During interrogation, the trio revealed of purchasing drugs from a resident of B-Sector in Naharlagun, identified as – Sagar Das.

Based on inputs, the Naharlagun police team, with supervision from SDPO Abhimanyu Poswal, along with Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Takhe Tasso, SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, Ct Kanto Samyor, Ct Sandeep Yadav, L/CT Yapi Pale apprehended the alleged drug trafficker Sagar Das.

After his arrest, Das claimed to have purchased the drugs from two permanent resident of Laluk in Assam, identified as – Sofirudin Ali & Asmot Ali. However, these two accused have been temporarily residing at the Helipad Colony in Arunanchal Pradesh.

These two accused further revealed the name of kingpin of this drug cartel – 3rd IRBn constable Ct Jumkar Lingu.

Claimed to be the kingpin of this entire racket, Lingu utilized his uniform to procure drugs from Assam.

Furthermore, the IRBn constable has been put behind bars in Jully, and further action against the accused is underway.

The Naharlagun SP further congratulated the team for their concerned efforts to bust the racket.