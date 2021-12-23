Assam : 67 DNLA Cadres Surrendered In Karbi Anglong

NET Web Desk

A total of 67 Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) cadres have laid down their arms during a surrender ceremony organized today at Dhansiripar, Karbi Anglong district.

The cadres surrendered to the Assam Government by laying down their arms in the presence of Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Special Branch Hiren Nath, and Chief Executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong district Tuliram Ronghang.

According to reports, all the surrendered cadres have been taken to a designated camp.

Its worthy to note that on November 14 last, atleast 46 such cadres were also laid down their arms & ammunition during a surrender ceremony held at Haflong.

Furthermore, DNLA – the banned militant outfit had announced a ceasefire on September 2 of this year.