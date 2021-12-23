Assam : ‘Fagu Khele’ – Chapter III Of Anurag Saikia’s Dream Album “Project Borgeet” Released

NET Web Desk

The national award-winning Bollywood music composer and instrumentalist Anurag Saikia on December 21 released the third chapter of his dream album “Project Borgeet” named as – ‘Fagu Khele’.

Sung by Eepsita Hazarika, ‘Fagu Khele’ is the last song been recorded in collaboration with FAMES Orchestra, Macedonia.

Its worthy to note that “Project Borgeet” is an endeavour by Anurag Saikia which incorporates of 600-years-old Borgeet – a genre of Assamese devotional songs created by 15th-century poet, saint Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciple Madhabdeva.

It is an initiative which aims to bring out the universality of these holy songs that remained unknown beyond a localized confinement for various reasons.

Recorded by the “85-PIECE ORCHESTRA at Fames Project – Orchestral Music Recording, Macedonia”, the ravishing artists of Shillong Coral, along with some extremely talented musicians, the project encompasses hundreds of vocalists from different corner of the globe, altogether in the process of its production.

Considered as a first-ever initiative of its kind and scale, the concerned project is produced and funded by Shyamantak Gautam (Zeal Creations).

This project is a tribute to the age-old traditions and spiritual celebration of the musical universality on the pedestal of a heritage that has been alive for more than five centuries.

It is an honest effort to explore & re-interpret the legacy, therefore referred as a process of assimilation while paying tribute to juxtaposed cultural traits at the same time.

Hailing from Assam, Anurag Saikia became one of the youngest-ever music composer to win a Rajat Kamal (national award) for Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction for the film Yugadrashta.

Known for his initiative of syncing Borgeets to the symphonic orchestra, Anurag is one of Assam’s most talented music composers in the recent times.