Assam : Lok Sabha Speaker Will Address Legislative Assembly On December 24

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the members of Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on December 24 this year. On this occasion, the Lok Sabha speaker will officially launch the Assam Legislative Digital TV in Central Hall of the Assembly.

During the event, Birla will also preside over the Pratidin Achievers Awards at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The Loksabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to visit and offer his puja in Kamakhya Temple.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein & Chairman of Pratidin Group Jayanta Baruah will also grace the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary; Leader of Opposition of Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia, other ministers, legislators along with other dignitaries will also grace the occasion.