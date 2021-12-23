Comprehensive Projects Undertaken For Development Of Border-Villages : Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu

NET Web Desk

Amid reports circulating over social-media platforms regarding China’s construction of villages along the Arunachal Pradesh border, the Arunachal Pradesh government has undertaken a comprehensive project to develop infrastructures along borderlands for terminating people to enter the frontier state.

During an interview with PTI, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted that state government has submitted a Rs 4,000-crore proposal to the Union Home Ministry, with an intent to help state government build infrastructures along all border villages.

“The proposal has been already cleared by the ministry after a meeting at the highest level and will now go before the Union Cabinet. Once cleared, border areas will be developed with all amenities so that migration can be stopped,” – stated Khandu.

The CM asserted that concerned project aims to construct stretches, medical centres, educational institutions, delivering safe water supply schemes and electrifying villages and upgrading mobile connectivity.

Arunachal Pradesh government has also urged home ministry to erect special 4G towers in the border villages.

Such a move came in the wake of circulating reports, which asserted that border regions basically receive Chinese mobile signals but gets unable to connect with India’s data service providers.

The PTI report informed that “Arunachal Pradesh government is also developing three model villages’ in the Indo-Tibet border areas one each in the eastern, central and one western part of the state.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who is also in charge for finance department, while presenting the state budget for 2021-22 had said, “I am happy to announce a major initiative to develop three Model Villages on a pilot basis in the Indo-Tibet-China border areas one each in the Eastern, Central and one Western part of the State. I propose to earmark a fund of Rs 30 Crore for the same.”

These model villages would serve as pilot projects which will be further expanded to cover many more such villages, pointed out Khandu.

The Chief Minister further asserted that he had recently visited Shi-Yomi district and interacted with the Army, paramilitary forces and local residents of Monigong area, who mentioned that no such villages have been constructed along the borderlands.

“There is no such development as reported by the army, paramilitary forces and local residents. Whatever construction has happened is within the Tibet-China territory,” – Khandu added.

It’s worthy to note that the annual report of United States Department of Defence slammed China’s military developments, and construction of at least 100-home Chinese hamlet within Arunachal Pradesh. Submitted to the US Congress, the report clearly depicts China’s intent to escalate border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Furthermore, China’s geographical threats into Indian territory was once again been revealed by the new satellite imagery which displayed the construction of second enclave with around 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh, as claimed by NDTV report. This second hamlet is claimed to have been situated in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, just 93 kms east of the first such settlement, existence of which was revealed by the United States Department of Defence – Pentagon annual report.