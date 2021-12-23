Omicron Alert In Nagaland : Foreign Returnee Tests COVID-19 Positive, Samples Sent For Genome-Sequencing

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a similar such case, to its symptoms and variants, the Nagaland Government have sent the blood samples of a foreign returnee for genome-sequencing.

The man was tested positive for COVID-19 after his return from the United States of America (USA).

According to the Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Neikhrielie Khimiao, the person had returned 8 days back and was kept in quarantine under strict protocols, while the test result was found to be positive.

The result of genome-sequencing is expected to arrive within the next 5-6 days, informed Khimiao.

“Till the result of proper genome sequencing is out, we cannot say whether it is delta or omicron variant,” – asserted the Principal Director.

“With the impending Omicron variant, we have issued all the necessary information, advisories and orders to all districts for due precautions at all levels” he said.

In particular, the border districts Dimapur, Kohima, Mon, Phek, Wokha and Mokokchung have been asked to remain very cautious with the inbound travellers, he added.