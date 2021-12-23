Transform ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Into ‘Jan Andolan’ : Arunachal Pradesh Governor

NET Web Desk

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking the 75th years of Independence must be transformed into a ‘Jan Andolan’, therefore inspiring the younger generation for contributing towards the nation’s cause, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on Wednesday.

He asserted the same, while addressing rhe the virtual meeting of 2nd National Committee for 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence commemoration (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As an esteemed member of the National Committee, the Governor propagated for active role & participation of the citizens towards the nation-building.

The Governor further urged that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ must highlight the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh in the freedom struggle, thereby emphasizing on women empowerment and promotion of culture, crafts & sports.

He appealed the people to imbibe the values and ethics of the Indian Constitution, as a tribute to the freedom fighters.

According to a press release, the Governor also asserted that through firm resolve and resolute pursuit, citizens can give India the rightful position in the new world order.

While exhorting the people for their participation in the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence commemoration, the Governor added that “Corona Pandemic must not be a hurdle in our programme for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, instead it should be a consolidating factor for this National movement.”