Tripura BJP Welcomes Government Decisions For Posts Creation & Recruiting Unemployed Youth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 23, 2021 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appreciated the role of state government through landmark decisions undertaken by cabinet meetings in the last one month with the creation of vacant posts and recruiting unemployed youths of the state.

In a press conference at Tripura BJP headquarters here in Agartala on Thursday afternoon, the party’s state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the government has been creating various vacancies in the state for the last one month and has been taking consistent decisions to fill them.

He said it was the responsibility of a compassionate government. There have been massive irregularities in filling many vacancies before 2018 and the cases are pending in court. But the present BJP-led government has not made any appointments in the last three and a half years that will face challenges next time.

“The government is appointing various departments through transparency. It has created more than 2200 vacancies in the last one month. And the government has decided to fill them. But the state’s main opposition CPIM is trying to confuse the people. The state has been seeing a reflection of their misleading propaganda for the last one month”, he added.

Castigating the opposition, Chakraborty said, “The CPIM is conspiring to hurt the mentality of the unemployed and this deep-rooted conspiracy is being strongly opposed by the BJP”.

On behalf of Tripura Pradesh BJP, he also thanked the landmark decision of the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

He also called-upon the unemployed to establish their own future without falling into the trap of misleading the opposition, and added that BJP would take the report cards of the past to the people during the forthcoming 2023 assembly elections.